Two particular scenes from Sacred Games 2 have triggered a massive controversy. While one scene has allegedly hurt religious sentiments of Sikh community, another one is also being considered to be unacceptable.

Akali Dal MLA from Delhi, Manjinder Singh Sirsa not only lambasted director Anurag Kashyap for the two scenes, but also filed criminal complaint against the director on charges of spreading communal content and hurting religious sentiments.

One of the scenes shows Saif Ali Khan's character, who plays a Sikh cop in Sacred Games, throw away his "kada" (a bangle that is sacred for Sikhs). The MLA in his complaint to Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that the act of throwing away "kada" has hurt the religious sentiments of Sikh community.

The other scene that raised eyebrows shows a dog falling down from a building to death, while Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character uses foul words for "bhagwan" in background.

Manjinder Sirsa lashed out at Anurag on Twitter, accusing him of adding controversial scenes in order to generate publicity for the show.

"I wonder why Bollywood continues to disrespect our religious symbols! Anurag Kashyap deliberately puts this scene in Sacred Games S2 where Saif Ali Khan throws his Kada in sea! A KADA is not an ordinary ornament. It's the pride of Sikhs & a blessing of Guru Sahib," the MLA tweeted.

"It's impossible to tolerate such gutter content! #SacredGames starts with abusing "Bhagwan"; try replacing Bhagwan with Allah or Jesus...would Media tolerate it then? Anurag Kashyap chose his script very smartly painting majority of Indians as INTOLERANT," he tweeted in regard to the other video.

The controversy created an uproar on social media as many are supporting the MLA, while others are backing Anurag.

Meanwhile, after the success of the first season, Sacred Games 2 received mixed response from the viewers. Although the first season was a hit, the second season failed to impress a vast section of audience.