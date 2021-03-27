Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been tested positive for coronavirus infection. The cricketer himself confirmed the news on his Twitter page and revealed that he is currently quarantined in his home.

Sachin Tendulkar quarantined

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I have quarantined myself at home, and I am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors," Sachin tweeted.

Sachin Tendulkar also thanked all the healthcare professionals in the country who are working hard to curb the spread of coronavirus infection.

Fans praying for Sachin Tendulkar

As the news surfaced online, millions of Sachin Tendulkar fans are wishing a speedy recovery to the living legend. Even though retired in 2013, Sachin is still considered a demigod among his fans, and almost all his social media posts used to go viral online.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Sachin Tendulkar played for India from 1989 to 2013. He is the only cricketer to play more than 200 test matches, and he has scored 15,921 runs in this cricket's longest format. In one-day internationals, Sachin Tendulkar has scored 18,426 runs from 463 matches.

Recently, Sachin Tendulkar returned to the ground in the Road Safety World Series. In the tournament, Sachin led India legends, and in the final India beat Sri Lanka by 14 runs. Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, the Indian team also comprised of popular retired cricketers that include Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Mohammed Kaif.

A few months back, Sachin Tendulkar had faced severe social media backlash when he criticized singer Rihanna for interfering in India's internal affairs.