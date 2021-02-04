A few years back, during an interview, Russian Tennis player Maria Sharapova remarked that she has not heard about Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. The comments made by Sharapova literally irked fans of Tendulkar, and they brutally attacked the tennis player on her social media page with obscene comments. A section of netizens from Kerala posted Malayalam comments on her page, and at one point in time, a surprised Sharapova asked people about the meaning of those comments.

Keralites laud Sharapova, seek apologies

And now, Sharapova might have surprised again to see Malayalam comments on her Facebook page over the past few hours. It all happened when Sachin Tendulkar criticized pop star Rihanna for supporting farmers' protests. As Sachin's comment did not go well with a majority of social media users, they started trolling the cricketer mercilessly on online spaces.

In the meantime, social media users from Kerala have started commenting on Maria Sharapova's Facebook page, and many of them sought apologies from the Tennis star for trolling her a couple of years back. Some netizens claimed that Maria Sharapova was right about Sachin, and made it clear that the cricketer is not a person with quality whom everyone should know.

Sachin Tendulkar facing the heat

Sachin Tendulkar's unexpected comment about farmers' protests has not gone down well even with his fans. Many people are now criticizing Sachin for taking a pro-BJP stand. These people allege that Sachin Tendulkar has fallen for the propaganda against farmers.

In the meantime, Bollywood starlet Tapsee Pannu indirectly trolled Sachin Tendulkar by lauding Rihanna's social commitment.

"If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it's you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become 'propaganda teacher' for others," wrote Tapsee on her Twitter page.