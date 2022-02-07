Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar joined millions of Indians in mourning the passing of India's nightingale Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday. In a heartfelt note on social media, Tendulkar, who used to address the legendary singer as "aai", said that he feels a part of him is lost. While the post reached millions of Sachin's fans, many were not able to immediately view the post on Instagram.

"I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Lata Didi's life. She always showered me with her love and blessings. With her passing away, a part of me feels lost too. She'll always continue to live in our hearts through her music," Tendulkar wrote along with a picture of Lata on Instagram.

The post received more than 130,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans. But nearly half of those users were not able to see Lata's picture as Instagram flagged it for being "false."

"False information. The same information was reviewed by independent fact-checkers in another post," the message read, with a link to a fact check debunking a death hoax about the singer. But there was just one problem with the article — it was from 2019.

It appears Instagram realised its err and later removed the flag notice, but not before some netizens took notice of the same.

Lata Mangeshkar's last rites

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains were consigned to flames in a public funeral with full state honours, held at Shivaji Park, here on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and family members, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, State Cabinet Ministers, NCP President Sharad Pawar, and other top dignitaries along with the bereaved Mangeshkar clan were in attendance.

Sachin Tendulkar - who had very close ties with the Bharat Ratna Lata - also turned up with his wife Dr Anjali and paid his last respects to the deceased singer. Several top Bollywood personalities including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anuradha Paudwal, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir (Rishi) Kapoor, and others were present at the funeral.