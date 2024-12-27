The legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar has been bestowed with the Honorary Cricket Membership of the Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC). This prestigious recognition is a witness to Tendulkar's remarkable contributions to the sport which have left an indelible mark on the annals of cricket history.

The MCC, founded in 1838, is one of the oldest sports clubs in Australia. It is responsible for the management and development of the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a venue that has witnessed countless memorable moments in cricket. Currently, the MCG is hosting the traditional Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, adding another chapter to its rich history.

The MCC expressed its pleasure in honouring Tendulkar, stating on its X account on Friday, "An icon honoured. The MCC is pleased to announce that former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar has accepted an Honorary Cricket Membership, acknowledging his outstanding contribution to the game."

Tendulkar's cricketing journey is nothing short of extraordinary. His international career spanned from 1989 to 2013, during which he established himself as one of the greatest batters of the game. His record of 100 international centuries is a testament to his consistency and prowess at the crease. Over his illustrious career, Tendulkar amassed 34,357 runs in 664 matches for India and was a pivotal member of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning team.

Tendulkar's association with the MCG is also noteworthy. He played five Tests and seven ODIs for India at the MCG, scoring 449 and 190 runs, respectively. As of now, he is India's leading run scorer in Test matches played at the MCG, with one century and three fifties against his name.

This is not the first time Tendulkar has been honoured by a prestigious cricketing institution. In 2012, he was made an honorary member of the Order of Australia (OAM), becoming the first non-Australian cricketer to be given the honour. In the same year, he was also given the honorary life membership of the Sydney Cricket Club (SCC).

In 2014, Tendulkar was conferred with honorary life membership of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club in England. He also holds life membership of the Marylebone Cricket Club, who are guardians of the Lord's Cricket Ground in London and of MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai, a place where he trained as a youngster.

Tendulkar's recognition by the MCC is a reflection of his stature in the cricketing world. His achievements have not only made him a role model for aspiring cricketers but also a symbol of excellence in the sport.