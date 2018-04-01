Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar ended his six-year stint as Rajya Sabha MP on a high as he donated his entire salary and allowance to Prime Minister's relief fund.

The 44-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the best modern-day batsmen, drew more than Rs 86 lakh as salary and other allowance since he was nominated for the role in 2012. The entire amount will now be used for "providing assistance to the persons in distress."

'Thoughtful gesture' from Tendulkar

"Prime Minister acknowledges this thoughtful gesture and conveys his gratitude. These contributions will be of immense help in providing assistance to the persons in distress," a letter of acknowledgment from the Prime Minister's Office states, according to News 18.

Notably, Tendulkar had often been criticized for his poor attendance records. Over the years, quite a few fellow MPs asked the cricket icon to retire from his post, saying he was not interested in his work.

Poor numbers marred Tendulkar's stint as Rajya Sabha MP

Tendulkar, who assumed office in April 2012, has an attendance percentage of 8, which is well below the national average of 72, according to data available on PRS Legislative Research, an Indian non-profit organization.

The batting legend did not take part in any parliamentary debates during his six-year stint. Tendulkar had tried to initiate his maiden Rajya Sabha speech December 21, 2017, but he was unable to deliver it as opposition leaders created a commotion.

He had requested an afternoon slot for a short-duration discussion over lack of proper training facilities for athletes and the need for assistance to retired athletes in the country.

Also, Tendulkar had asked only 22 questions and did not introduce any bill during his reign as Rajya Sabha MP.

'Tendulkar sanctioned 185 projects'

Nonetheless, Tendulkar made good use of local Local Area Development fund for MPs, according to data released by the cricketer's office.

He had used Rs 7.4 crore from Rs 30 crore allocated to him for education and related structural development, aimed at building and renovation of classrooms. The batting legend also sanctioned 185 projects across the country.

Tendulkar also adopted two villages — Puttamraju Kandriga in Andhra Pradesh and Donja in Maharashtra — under rural development program, Sansad Gram Adarsh Gram Yojana Scheme.