A "sincere Congressman" – were the words used by Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar as he referred to Sachin Pilot amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan.

On Monday, July 13, Shivakumar expressed confidence in Sachin Pilot and said, "No, he (Sachin Pilot) will not leave. I have full confidence that he will not leave. He is a very sincere Congressman like his father (Rajesh Pilot). He has built the party for the past six-seven years. He is the President (Rajasthan state unit), he has done his best for the party."

The Karnataka Congress President also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to destabilise the Congress as part of their agenda. Shivakumar further said that there may be some issues, but everything will be sorted out.

Rajasthan political crisis latest updates

The Congress party has asked Sachin Pilot to come to Jaipur from the national capital and compromise. Around five top party leaders have spoken to the Rajasthan Congress chief, including Rahul Gadhi, Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel and P Chidambaram. The decision to accept the offer now rests with the state deputy CM.

In a message to Sachin Pilot, the Congress High Command has stated that the party is ready to welcome him with open arms. "Please come and talk," Congress tells Sachin Pilot.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed that he has the support of 109 MLAs, with 104 being present and five letters of support while Sachin Pilot has the support of 17 MLAs (including him).