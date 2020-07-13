Hours after removing Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's posters, banner and hoarding from the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office, the Congress on Monday, July 13, reinstated the state Congress President's posters at Rajasthan Congress office in Jaipur.

Earlier today, the Rajasthan ruling party sent out a harsh message to deputy CM Sachin Pilot after removing his posters from the PCC office in Jaipur.

Take a look at the video when Sachin Pilot's posters were removed from Rajasthan's congress office.

VIDEO- Sachin Pilot's posters beings removed from Rajasthan's congress office.



Pilot is still the president of Rajasthan congress! pic.twitter.com/Rzk9mcnopJ — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) July 13, 2020

This comes amid the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis for Congress after the 42-year-old leader declared an open rebellion against his arch-rival and boss Ashok Gehlot. Pilot, who is currently camping in New Delhi, claims the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government is in minority as over 30 Congress MLAs have "pledged support" to him.

'Come back, let's work this out together'

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that Congress has kept its doors open for Sachin Pilot and his MLAs. While addressing the media in Jaipur, Surjewala said, "Pilot should tell us when he will come to attend the CLP (Congress Legislature Party) meeting. We have kept our doors open for Pilot and his MLAs. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are keen to resolve the crisis."

"In the last 48 hours, we have spoken to Pilot many times. They should put forward their views in front of us," Surjewala said.

"We should not give BJP a chance to form the government," he said adding that Pilot should come back to his home as he is a family member of the Congress.

"If he is angry for any reason, we will convince him," Surjewala further added.

(With agency inputs)