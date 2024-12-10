Vikrant Massey shocked the nation with the announcement of his retirement from the industry. The actor later backtracked and clarified that he would only be taking a sabbatical. The announcement came as a major shock since the actor has been delivering path-breaking films one after the other. His recent release – The Sabarmati Report – can also be called on the most powerful films of his career.

PM Modi watched the film

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film has Ridhi Dogra, Tushar Phulke, AI Arjun, Anjali Nadig, Sandeep Kumar, and Sundip Ved in key roles. The film released on November 15 and has been produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. PM Modi also watched the film along with several other members of his cabinet. Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Jitan Ram Manjhi were also present for the special screening.

"Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.' I commend the makers of the film for their effort," PM Modi wrote in his social media post. Now, after winning over the audience in theatres, the film is all set to land on our OTT platforms. Yes, you read that right! The Sabarmati Report will soon be available for viewing at home.

When and Where to watch

The film will reportedly land on OTT platform towards the end of December. The film shows the true incident where the Sabarmati Express was set on fire near Godhra in 2002. The fire had taken the life of 59 people. The Sabarmati Report will be available for viewing on OTT platform Zee5.

Vikrant's announcement

"The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your incredible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a husband, father and a son. And also as an actor," he wrote.

"So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a year of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted," he concluded.

Cleared the air

However, the actor later clarified his stance. "I'm not retiring... Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home and health is also acting up. People misread it," he told News18.