Kanaka Durga, who is one of the first two women to enter the Sabarimala temple, was allegedly attacked by her mother-in-law and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Perinthalmanna, Kerala.

Kanaka Durga, along with Bindu Ammini, had entered the Sabarimala temple on January 2. Sabarimala temple's priest had shut down the temple after he got the news to purify the premises.

The 39-year-old was in hiding for almost two weeks after entering the temple. According to Kanaka Durga's friend, she returned home on Tuesday morning and her mother-in-law refused to let her in.

There was an argument between the two women and Kanaka Durga's mother-in-law went on to hit her on her head with a wooden plank, reports The News Minute.

"Her mother-in-law was against her going to the temple. So, when she was back home she didn't allow her to enter the house and beat her with a wood plank. Kanaka is admitted to a hospital in Perinthalmanna," Johnson, one of the people who helped her find a safe house told TNM.

Kanaka Durga had told the media that her family had strongly opposed her visiting the Sabarimala temple. She also said that her family had no knowledge that she was planning on visiting the temple.

"I knew my life will be in danger but I still wanted to go into the temple. We are proud that we have made it easier for women who want to go to Sabarimala now," Kanaka Durga had told NDTV after her visit to the Sabarimala temple.

She added, "It's about devotion but it's also about gender equality."

Kanaka Durga, along with Bindu Ammini, defied the age-old rules of the Sabarimala temple to bravely set foot in the temple during the early hours of January 2. The women's visit to the temple was confirmed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan later that day. Many took to the streets to protest against the women's entry and a major portion of the state was shut down.