Union minister Smriti Irani has shared a photo on Instagram from her serial 'Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' with a caption "#hum bolega toh bologe ki bolta hai" to respond to trolls that she faced on social media amid her statement on the Sabarimala temple issue.

In the still from her decade-old serial, Smriti can be seen kidnapped and tied up to a chair. She captioned it with the title of a song from 1974 Bollywood movie Kasauti - Hum Bolega To Bologe Ki Bolta Hai (if I speak then you will say that I am blabbing).

Smriti has got around 2.43 lakh followers on Instagram and the post received over 10,000 likes and 408 comments.

Here are a few negative comments that Irani received on her post :

- "You belong to ekta's serials ONLY na uske koi serial mein logic na tumhari koi baat mein ! Instead of searching for such stills and such innovative captions focus on other major issues of the country."

- "This is not funny. We don't expect such an irrational and demeaning statement from an ex-education minister of India. Religious and cultural reforms begin from a thought, an idea. We need to understand that certain beliefs are transformative in nature and non static. Menstruating is not equal to desecrating, irrespective of any place. Its high time we let go of such patriarchial beliefs which have been hindering the growth of our nation for decades."

- "Abb modiji aayenge @smritiiraniofficial ji ko bachhane......" (now PM Modi will come to save Smriti Irani)

A few followers have supported her post and this is what they have written in the comment section :

- "Great, your posts are so good, it makes day. विरोधियों की बोलती बंध." (You have shut the opposition)

_ "Absolutely right...superb pose."

- "Politics mein koi mann ki baat bol hi nhi skta. Humme aapki mazboori ka ehsaas hai." (One cannot speak his mind in politics I understand your situation).

Even the maker of the show Ekta Kapoor commented on her post. She wrote "ur a rockkkkkstaaaa."

A few days back while attending a Young Thinkers' Conference in Mumbai, Smriti Irani was asked to comment on the Sabarimala issue. She had said, "I am nobody to speak on the Supreme Court verdict as I am a just a serving Cabinet minister but I believe I have the right to pray, but not the right to desecrate."

She went on by adding, "It is simply common sense. Would you take sanitary napkin soaked in menstrual blood to your friend's place? Of course, you will not. So similarly do you think it is respectful to do the same when you walk into the house of God or temple? So that is the difference. This is my personal opinion."

The Supreme Court had passed a verdict allowing entry of women of all ages especially the women of menstrual age between 10 to 50 who were banned from entering the Lord Ayappa shrine in Sabarimala. But when the holy place opened on October 17, all the priests and devotees carried out a protest and did not allow a single woman of the banned age group to enter the temple.