Activist Rehana Fatima, who had tried to enter the Sabarimala Temple, was ousted by the Kerala Muslim Jama'ath on Saturday for hurting the religious sentiments of Sabarimala devotees.

Fathima, along with Kavitha from Hyderabad, tried to trek the Sabarimala hill on Friday before they were turned away by protesters at the Pamba base camp.

They were 500 metres away from the temple doors with around 100 policemen as security but were forced to give up their mission.

Along with ostracizing the activist, the Jama'ath Council has recommended the Ernakulam Central Muslim Jama'ath (CMJ) to throw out Fathima and her family from the Mahallu community.

A Pookkunju, state president of Kerala Muslim Jama'ath Council and an advocate, was quoted by the Times of India saying that her act hurt the sentiments of many Hindus.

He also cited her participation in the 'Kiss of Love' campaign and her acting nude for a film.

Pookkunju has also asked an FIR to be filed against Inspector General Sreejith who lead a 100-strong team to protect the women while climbing the hill. He said the Inspector should be charged for aiding such 'anti-social' elements to the temple.

The Council has recommended Fathima to be charged under Section153 A of the Indian Penal Code for hurting religious sentiments and creating communal hatred.

Times of India reports that a case has already been filed against her at the Pathanamthitta police station by a Thrikkodithanam resident Radhakrishnan Menon for posting images that hurt religious sentiments.