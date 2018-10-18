Live

As the gates to the temple were opened yesterday and men were welcomed in, protests against letting women enter the temple also grew stronger. Multiple factions of both political and religious groups have descended upon Pamba region in Kerala as reports of violence keep coming in.

Earlier this morning, protests turned violent at the main gates located at Nilackal, reports FirstPost.

Sabarimala has also been put in a state of police lockdown as section 144 has been imposed in the region. The number of protesters reached thousands this morning with several devotees on the way to the hill temple have also joined the anti-women protests.

Suhasini Raj, a reporter from the New York Times has arrived at Pamba and even reached as far as Marakoottam, say reports. Marakoottam is about a kilometre from the shrine but a human wall of protesters reportedly stopped her, following which police had to escort her back to base camp at Pamba.

Live Updates