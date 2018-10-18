As the gates to the temple were opened yesterday and men were welcomed in, protests against letting women enter the temple also grew stronger. Multiple factions of both political and religious groups have descended upon Pamba region in Kerala as reports of violence keep coming in.
Earlier this morning, protests turned violent at the main gates located at Nilackal, reports FirstPost.
Sabarimala has also been put in a state of police lockdown as section 144 has been imposed in the region. The number of protesters reached thousands this morning with several devotees on the way to the hill temple have also joined the anti-women protests.
Suhasini Raj, a reporter from the New York Times has arrived at Pamba and even reached as far as Marakoottam, say reports. Marakoottam is about a kilometre from the shrine but a human wall of protesters reportedly stopped her, following which police had to escort her back to base camp at Pamba.
Live Updates
Chief priest of Sabarimala requests menstruating women to not enter temple as agitators might feel hurt
Kantararu Mohanaru the thantri (chief priest) of Sabarimala temple has made a statement to a local Malayalam news channel asking women of ages 10–50 to not attempt to enter or visit the shrine this pooja season. The ritual will be "marred" he said, if women come inside the temple, reports FirstPost.
He added that while, "We have full respect to women. The restriction is only for the women belonging to a particular age group." He appealed to those who want to enter saying that, "they must realize the custom being followed by the temple and desist from their attempt to come to the temple."
He seems to support the protestors and added that those against the Supreme Court order, including the devotees might "feel hurt" if anybody tries to break the custom.
He then directly appealed to menstruating women, and asked them to not come to Sabarimala till the issues are all resolved, notes the report.
News crew attacked yesterday gains access to FIR filed against assailants
Journalist Radhika Ramaswamy and crew were reported to have been attacked by a group of protesters yesterday near the Sabarimala temple. As part of News 18, she, alongside her camera crew were attacked in their vehicle. While the assailants were caught on film, none of them have been identified as yet, notes the report. The case has been registered under rioting, unlawful assembly and like laws, said Ramaswamy.
#BREAKING – FIR in CNN-News18 crew attack case accessed. Journalist Radhika Ramaswamy and crew members were attacked and assaulted on 17th October. Inputs by @radhika1705. | #DadagiriOrDevotion #SabarimalaForAll pic.twitter.com/EHuVY8hr1O— News18 (@CNNnews18) October 18, 2018
Section 144 in effect at Erumeli
Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) is now in effect at Erumeli, a base camp on the way to the Sabarimala temple. Movement of buses, auto-rickshaws, and other traffic has been halted and restricted in the town. Small shops that are normally open during hartal have also been closed, reports the Indian Express. Devotees on the way to the shrine passing through Erumeli were also reportedly stopped.
Kerala ministers support devotees, calls agitation 'anti-people'
EP Jayarajan, a senior minister in Kerala has said that agitators and people creating blockades for devotees to freely worship their god would bring "Ayyappa dosham" (the ire of Ayyappa) on themselves. Devotees, he said, need to complete their vrata (penance) at Sabarimala.
He added that this agitation was, "anti-people, anti-constitutional and anti-law." "The government will give protection to devotees who are coming to offer worship at Sabarimala," he said in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kadakampally Surendran, Kerala Devaswom Minister, who was reportedly present at the Sannidhanam, (altar) overseeing a review meeting with temple officials, said that the government would not allow the law to be taken into the hands of protestors and block devotees from coming to Sabarimala. It is not clear at this time if he meant only the male devotees or if he also welcomed the women into the temple.
'Not a devotee, only want to report'
NYT journalist Suhasani Raj who is right now at Sabarimala who attempted to enter the temple premises earlier today has said that she is not a devotee who wants to pray at the shrine, rather just a reporter who is trying to do her job. Protesters reportedly even threw stones at her direction, says NDTV. She actually managed to trek on the mountain for about half an hour with police protection, but was then turned around because protestors ahead of her above her on the trail start pelting her with stones.
The police have offered further protection to Raj if she does wish to complete her trek up the mountain.