The first look motion poster from Saamy Square (Saamy 2) has been unveiled on Thursday, May 17. A 1.09 clip gives a glimpse to the actor's avatar in the Tamil flick.

The clip begins with the highway milestone indicating that the journey of the cop Aarusaamy begins from Tirunelveli and ends in New Delhi. The actor is seen sitting with a machete in his hand which clearly tells that the badass police is back to action.

Vikram looks as young as ever in khakhi-clad avatar with moustache. Devi Sri Prasad has used Gayathri mantra for the background score which elevates the quality of the motion poster.

The teaser has also announced that the trailer of Saamy Square will be launched on May 26.

The movie is a sequel to Vikram's blockbuster Saamy. The second instalment is being made after a gap of 15 years. Trisha Krishnan had played the female lead in Saamy, while Keerthy Suresh romances Vikram in the second instalment. Prabhu, Bobby Simha, John Vijay and others are in the cast.

Shibu Thameens-funded movie, which is written and directed by Hari, is releasing on June 14.

Meanwhile, the audience have heaped praises on the motion poster. Here, we bring selected-few tweets from the netizens:

Prashanth Rangaswamy: #SaamySquare Motion poster - Gokka Makka CG. Thalaivan Hari daa !! Big question - When will Vikram age ? Seriously !! https://youtu.be/X7azjtgdDrs

Jyo: Can expect the unusual swags And unlimited goosebumps this time

#SaamySquare First Look - Motion Poster from May 17th 6PM

#ChiyaanVikram @KeerthyOfficial @ThisIsDSP

Rajasekar: This is a pleasant surprise from director Hari. Innovative concept and execution, so the story starts from Tirunelveli and ends in New Delhi #ChiyaanVikram in #Saamy2 #SaamySquare. Mass BGM from @ThisIsDSP

Anjana Rangan: Vera level !!! #SaamySquare Vikram sir still looks the same !!! Cant wait for this one!! @shibuthameens @KeerthyOfficial #chiyaanvikam #DirHari

Arun Rahmaniac ❤ ❤: Indha Manushanukku(Not sure) Vayasey Aagadha pa!!

Some Non-Aging Alien has entered into Earth

Konjam periya Meesai & Some extra Anger ,otherwise Nothing has chamged in these 15 yrs❤❤

#Vikram #ChiyaanVikram #Alien #Kenny

#SaamySquare #SaamySquareFirstLook

Kaushik LM: Elaborately done! #ChiyaanVikram looks fabulous as always. Trailer from May26. Waiting!