The makers of Saaho starring Prabhas have released the first look poster of actress Shraddha Kapoor to announce its teaser launch date, which has raised doubt about their intention behind it.

UV Creations, which is bankrolling Saaho, announced on June 10 that its teaser would be launched in June. The producer tweeted the first look of Shraddha Kapoor and wrote, "The action BEGINS Enter the world of #SAAHO with the teaser on 13th June. Experience it in theaters from 14th June! #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor @sujeethsign @UV_Creations #SaahoTeaser #15AugWithSaaho."

The trend in the industry is that a hero gets the main focus during any big announcement of his movies. But surprisingly, the makers of Saaho proved to be an exception to this trend. They decided to highlight actress Shraddha Kapoor and released her poster, which did not feature Baahubali actor Prabhas.

This decision of the makers of Saaho has definitely upset many fans of Prabhas. One of his fans wrote, "Announcement poster, darling dhi raaledhani feel avuthunna vallaki... It's his decision and, i respect it Btw we're going to get the biggest treat on 13th & 14th #SaahoTeaser #Saaho."

The makers of Saaho have released the first look and few posters of Prabhas to announce the release date of recently. But they have not unveiled the first look of Shraddha Kapoor until the above-mentioned announcement was made. They were apparently under pressure from the fans of the actress, who is one of the most popular heroines. Hence, they might have released one.

However, the makers' decision has kept many people thinking about their intention behind this act. Here are what people are saying about Shraddha Kapoor's poster release to announce Saaho teaser launch.

Pranita Jonnalagedda @PranitaRavi

I am loving how @ShraddhaKapoor is being made an important part of the "hype" that's surrounding #Saaho. In general, every major surprise just involves the hero. Hope to see this happen more often! Teaser on June 13th!#SaahoTeaser #15AugWithSaaho

BennySpeaks‏ @benny_speaks

It's good they r doing it but IMO it's just to promote it in Bollywood. Not everyday u can do a pan indian film and have a Bollywood heroine on board.

Idk‏ @Idk76186638

Bcoz of her massive fan following among the masses

Kittu Krishnan‏ @iamkittukrishna

National release kadha! Gulshan Kumar & Bhushan Kumar involvement kuuda undhi kadha! Valla valla Shraddha Ki kuuda isthunnaru.

Rebel ranveer‏ @RebelRanveer

He is the biggest star in India now, no need of this poster to create some , ready ga untaru negative rayadanki, karma ra babu

uknowwatimean‏ @iamforfun