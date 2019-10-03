Baahubali actor Prabhas has revealed the reason why he accepted director Sujeeth's recent multiannual release Saaho, which failed to make a good collection at the worldwide box office.

Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in India and has been proven time and again with his larger than life films and an ever-larger audience appreciation.

When asked about what he felt about Sujeeth's films, Prabhas said, "This is a screenplay film, so Sujeeth told about this screenplay film and we liked it. He narrated the story from start to end and we developed a few things as we had time. I like screenplay films but I was not a very big fan. Sujeeth was a big fan of screenplay films as he is a specialist in that."

Prabhas added, "I loved the film Seven and he gave me a bunch of films. Then I understood it's not easy. The screenplay is very tough because one point you lose everything you know the story, it's very hard to control and keep the suspense intact."

Owing to Prabhas' massive stardom the film Saaho has already done well at the box-office.

Trade Pundits have already termed Prabhas as one of the most bankable actors in the nation as there is no secret in the fact that his stardom alone can pull in huge crowds. He is next seen under the direction of Jil fame Radha Krishna Kumar. The working title of the movie is Amour along with Pooja Hegde.