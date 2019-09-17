Prabhas' Saaho might have become one of the big disasters of 2019 at the box office, but its Hindi version has turned blockbuster success, by earning good profit shares for its distributors in 17 days.

The Hindi version of Saaho opened to a good response and collected Rs 116 crore net at the north Indian box office in the second week. The movie clashed with Chhichhore in the second week, but it remained rock steady. The film collected Rs 24 crore net the domestic box office in the second week, taking its 14-day total collection to Rs 140 crore net.

The Sujeeth-directed action thriller clashed with Dream Girl and Section 375 in its third week, but it still managed to make a good collection. The Hindi version of Saaho has collected Rs 13 crore net at the north Indian box office in its third weekend, taking its 17-day total collection Rs 153 crore net.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho have become the sixth Hindi film to cross Rs 150 crore net mark in 2019. UV Creations, which has produced the movie with a budget of Rs 350 crore, tweeted, "Saaho Hindi version takes Box-Office by storm 153Cr+(Hindi Version) at the NBOC ."

Saaho is expected to beat the lifetime collection record of Kesari and Total Dhamaal in the next couple of days. It will become the fourth highest-grossing Hind movie of the year. Here are the top 5 grosser of 2019.

Rank Movie Collection 1 Kabir Singh Rs 278.24 crore 2 Bharat Rs 211.51 crore 3 Mission Mangal Rs 200 crore 4 Kesari Rs 154.41 crore 5 Total Dhamaal Rs 154.23 crore

AA Films, which has distributed Saaho in north India, has shelled out Rs 70 crore on its theatrical rights. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 85 crore for its distributors. The film has not only recovered 100 percent of their investments but has also earned them 21.42 percent of profit share to them.

However, Saaho has failed to make an expected amount of collection at the box office in other parts of India and international markets. The movie has ended incurring losses the distributors in those areas.