Prabhas' Saaho, which was panned by critics and reviewers and not appreciated by the audience either, has managed to create many records. But it seems like the not-so-convincing reciprocation of the film by a certain section has not gone down well with the actor.

The actor, who had earlier asked the audience not to have the same kind of expectations from Saaho as they had from Baahubali, is apparently asking the makers of their next to make necessary changes. His next film is titled Jaan which is being helmed by Radha Krishna and has Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Though Prabhas is not too keen on joining Bollywood, he wants Jaan to cater to all audiences. And thus, has asked the makers to make a few changes to cater to a larger audience base, reported DNA.

There were reports of Prabhas reportedly having put himself as guarantor for around Rs 50 crore that was borrowed by the producers of Saaho. And since the film did not do well, he was not paid any money.

"The producers have borrowed heavy amounts of money from the market. And Prabhas has signed as guarantor for almost Rs. 50 crores. This means he will have to do some films for free to pay back the money, if Saaho fails to generate substantial revenues. The interest amount on the film is Rs 78 crores. Prabhas will probably not get a rupee. Instead he will have to be responsible for the money that has been borrowed. UV Productions are looking at selling property to pay back the Saaho investments," a Bollywood Hungama report stated.

Shradhha Kapoor and Prabhas' Saaho was one of the most anticipated films of 2019.