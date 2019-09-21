Prabhas' latest release Saaho has bombed at the box office as the film is struggling to even recover the cost of production. While the distributors and producers are likely to face heave losses for this disaster, even Prabhas reportedly did not get any remuneration for the movie.

Prabhas reportedly had put himself as guarantor for around Rs 50 crore that was borrowed by the producers of Saaho. Hence, owing to the loss incurred by the film and Prabhas being the guarantor, he will not be paid any money, and might even compensate the loss by working for free in a few films, a report in Bollywood Hungama stated.

"The producers have borrowed heavy amounts of money from the market. And Prabhas has signed as guarantor for almost Rs. 50 crores. This means he will have to do some films for free to pay back the money, if Saaho fails to generate substantial revenues. The interest amount on the film is Rs 78 crores. Prabhas will probably not get a rupee. Instead he will have to be responsible for the money that has been borrowed. UV Productions are looking at selling property to pay back the Saaho investments," the entertainment portal quoted a source as saying.

The report further stated that although the film is still running in theatres across the country, the current box office pace suggests Saaho will exhaust at the commercial circuits as a disaster.

Saaho was one of the most anticipated films of 2019, and was expected to set new box office records. After the massive success of Baahubali, expectations from Prabhas were extremely high. However, the film failed to impress the critics and the audience in general as well.