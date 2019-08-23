Last year, there were rumours about Prabhas and Karan Johar's ugly fallout that had created a lot of noise in the industry. It was being said that Prabhas had rejected KJo's film offer and had even demaded Rs 30 crore as remuneration which created a rift between the two. However, Prabhas had refuted the rumors and the alleged matter was put to rest. And now that Prabhas is slowly and steadily entering in Bollywood while promoting his upcoming film Saaho, the Telugu star had finally expressed his desire to work with Karan Johar in a film.

Speaking about his long association with Karan Johar, Prabhas said that she shares a good rapport with the filmmaker and was thankful for his immense support to Baahubali as it performed well in the Northern belt.

"He was there when Baahubali became 'The Baahubali' and it was him who gave the caption India's biggest film. He was there and it was great to support for us and because of his support Baahubali did big in North...the whole team of Baahubali always respects him because of what he did for us...Even in South everybody was excited that Karan Johar was presenting the film. We know each other and we speak and definitely, we will do a good film together," Prabhas was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla during a recent interaction.

Prabhas further said that if Saaho, which has been shot in three languages - Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu - simultaneously, works out, he would like to pan-India films. He also revealed that he had been getting a lot of offers from Bollywood and Tamil film industry and would not hesitate to act in regional films as well.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is directed by Sujeeth and is all set to hit the theatres on August 30. Starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, the movie has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.