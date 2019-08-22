After the success of Baahubali, Prabhas has become the most eligible bachelor in the south industry and has also garnered a huge female following across the country. And thanks to his on-screen crackling chemistry with Anushka Shetty, the south star often gets linked with the actress. The latest rumours had suggested that Prabhas and Anushka were house-hunting in Los Angeles and the Saaho actor sis quite fed up with these rumours that keep surfacing every now and then.

"If there was something between Anushka and me, you would have spotted us somewhere in these two years. But we haven't been seen anywhere, so obviously, it is a rumour, no? We can't hide in the room for two years. We are actors and people will recognise us when we step out. So, it's just a rumour. If people don't want to believe us, I can't help it," Prabhas was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

He further added, "I don't know how these things come up. I think people want me to have some kind of an affair or at least tell them that this is the girl I like. Otherwise, they are going to link me up with someone."

A couple of weeks ago, the rumours of Prabhas' impending marriage have started doing rounds of the industry. Several reports suggest that Prabhas' family is keen on getting the actor married to the daughter of a US-based businessman.

Last year, when his uncle Krishnam Raju had told the media that Prabhas would probably get married in 2019, the actor had later said that he doesn't want to reveal anything as it was his private matter.

However, there's no official statement from Prabhas and his family yet.