The makers of Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor have planned to hold a pre-release event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on August 18. It is set to be one of the biggest functions.

The much-awaited trailer of Saaho, which was released on August 10, has struck a chord with Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam audience and raised the bar of their expectations and curiosity. It has received superb response with its views' count crossing Rs 100 million from its four versions together in 48 hours.

Saaho is scheduled for its worldwide release on August 30. As the movie inches closer to its release date, Prabhas recently kick-started its promotion and and set out on a five-city tour. He is seen interacting with his fans and media in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Kochi. He is accompanied by Shraddha Kapoor during this trip.

As a part of its publicity, the makers of Saaho are organising a pre-release event on a grand scale in Ramoji Film City 5.00 PM onwards on August 18. Prabhas himself was a pretty important part of the planning of such a mammoth event, which is expected to have crowd of 100,000 people who are all going to be his fans, who are dying to meet him.

It should be recalled here that Prabhas had interacted with his fans before the release of his last outing Baahubali 2 in Ramoji Film City. Interestingly, the actor will now be meeting his fans in the same place after a long duration of 2 years. The event will see the makers treat the audience with another sneak peek into the world of Saaho by releasing a snippet.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller, which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are playing the lead roles in the movie, which features an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma in the supporting roles.