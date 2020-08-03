Director Sujeeth has tied the knot to his girlfriend Pravallika in a low-key event. The couple entered the wedlock amid Covid-19 outbreak in Hyderabad on Sunday, 3 July.

As per the reports, Sujeeth and Pravallika's wedding was a close-knit event which was graced by family members and close relatives. The pictures of the mehendi ceremony and marriage are doing rounds on social media sites.

Sujeeth and Pravallika have been in love for a few years now. The couple decided to tie knot once getting approval for their relationship from their families. "Both their families have met earlier and approved of the alliance. The engagement ceremony of the couple will take place in the presence of their family members on June 10 in Hyderabad," Cinema Express had quoted a source as saying.

Pravallika is a dentist by profession. However, her TikTik videos of singing have become popular among the netizens. Sujeeth is the third notable celebrity to tie the knot after actors Nithiin and Nikhil Siddharth.

Sujeeth made his directorial debut with Sharwanand's romantic-comedy Run Raja Ran. His next film Saaho was with Prabhas. This movie brought him under the national limelight.

Now, the young filmmaker is prepping up for his next flick with Mega Star Chiranjeevi. It is the remake of Malayalam blockbuster flick Lucifer. It is still in the pre-production stages and will take off once the Telugu Megastar completes his other project Acharya.