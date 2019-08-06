Baahubali actor Prabhas has thanked the actors, directors and producers of Nani's Gang Leader, Suriya's Kaappaan, Bandobast and other films for delaying their release to make way for his movie.

Saaho was initially slated for its worldwide theatrical release on August 15, but the makers postponed it by weeks, saying that they did not want to compromise on the quality of the content. UV Creations tweeted on July 19, "No compromise on the content and quality! The action begins in cinemas from 30th Aug. #Saaho releasing worldwide on 30.08.2019."

Saaho is a mega-budget action thriller film, which is made with a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore. The movie is released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on August 30. The stakes are really high on the film and it has to perform extremely well at the box office to recover the investments of its distributors.

But when the makers postponed its release to August 30, Saaho was supposed to clash with Gang Leader, Kaappaan, Bandobast and few other south Indian films. They apparently approached the producers of all those movies and requested them to delay their films by a couple of weeks. The latter parties agreed and postponed their movies to make way for the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer.

Prabhas is all thrilled over their amazing support for Saaho and he took to his Instagram page to thank them. The Baahubali star wrote, "A Big Thank You to all the Actors, Producers and Directors of the films who have had to reschedule their release dates to accommodate #SaahoOnAugust30. Team #Saaho is grateful to you all, and we wish you the very best for your releases. Love & Respect."

V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar have produced Saaho under banner UV Creations and T-Series. The producers, who are happy with this development, also released a statement on Twitter, thanking all those, who extended their support. Here is their statement: