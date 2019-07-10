Sun TV has acquired the TV rights of one more biggie. Well, it has now bagged the TV rights of upcoming movie Kaappaan, which stars Suriya and Mohanlal.

As per the reports, it has stuck the deal with the makers of Kaappaan recently. It is said that Sun TV has shelled out a good amount for the satellite rights (all languages) of the flick.

Sun TV has been acquring satellite rights of the movies one after the other in the last two years. Notably, it has bagged the rights of big-banner films like Ajith Kumar's Viswasam and Vijay's forthcoming Bigil.

Kaappaan is an action thriller, written and directed by KV Anand. Lyca Production-funded film has Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya and Sayyeshaa in the leads. Poorna, Boman Irani, Chirag Jani and others are in the supporting cast.

The Suriya-starrer, which is being dubbed in Telugu as Bandobast, has the music of Harris Jayaraj, MS Prabhu and Abinandan Ramanujam's cinematography and Anthony's editing. It is scheduled for release on 30 August.

It has been shot in nearly 10 countries. The makers have filmed key segments in New York, Brazil, England, Hyderabad and New Delhi.