After doing a mega-budget film in the form of Saaho, Sujeeth was supposed to direct Chiranjeevi in the Lucifer remake. But the project did not materialise and he seems to be now planning to direct none other than Kiccha Sudeep.

Sujeeth's Meeting with Sudeep

The young filmmaker has met Kiccha Sudeep on the sets of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, which was launched on Sunday, 28 February. The discussion is in the initial stages.

"Sujeeth had a script, which is suitable for Sudeep, and he just dropped by to discuss the storyline. The discussion is at a very initial stage," a source is quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Sujeeth started his career with Run Raja Run, but it was Saaho that brought him under the national limelight. The film made with a budget of Rs 400 crore failed to live up to the expectations, yet it was lauded for its making and technicalities.

After Saaho, he had discussions with Chiranjeevi over directing the Lucifer remake. Unfortunately, he did not take up due to creative differences.

On the other hand, Kiccha Sudeep is working on Vikranth Rona, a mega-budget fantasy thriller. This will release simultaneously in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. His other film Kottigobba 3 is in the post-production stages.

The film directed by Shiva Karthik will hit the screens in April.

Sudeep-hosted Bigg Boss Kannada Takes Off

The much-delayed Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is launched with the entry of 17 contestants. Dhanushree, Shubha Poonja, Shankar Ashwath, Vaishnavi Gowda, Vishwanath Haveri, Aravind KP, Nidhi Subbaiah, Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Manju Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Chandrakala Mohan, Raghu Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Uruduga, Rajeev and Nirmala Chenappa.