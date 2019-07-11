Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is now shooting for Saaho with Prabhas, is reportedly planning to marry her childhood friend after the release of her film Street Dancer 3D next year.

Shraddha Kapoor was earlier linked with Aditya Roy Kapoor during the making of Aashique 2 and Ok Jaanu. But after the release of the films, the rumours about their relationship died down. Later, the actress was linked with Farhan Akthar. It was rumoured that she was living with him in his hotel after his divorce. However, her father Shakthi Kapoor had put the rumour mills to rest by denying their love affair.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Shraddha Kapoor had been in a serious relationship with her childhood friend and celebrity fashion photographer Rohan Shrestha. Though they rarely make public appearances together, they never opened up about their relationship. It was rumoured that she would be marrying him by the end of the year. But her father had once again refuted the rumours.

Shraddha Kapoor has two projects like Saaho and Street Dancer 3D, which are scheduled for release in August and January 2020. The actress is currently fast wrapping up these movies. After their release, she will be tying the knot with Rohan Shrestha in summer 2020, reports a movie portal. However, the couple is yet to make an official confirmation about their impending wedding.

Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in India's costliest action thriller movie – Saaho, which is made with a whopping amount of Rs 350 crore. Its promos have raised a lot of curiosity about the film, which is expected to be a big hit at the box office. It is likely to the next highest grossing film after Baahubali 2.

However, post the release of Saaho, the prospects of Shraddha Kapoor's career are going to change in a big way. But marriage may take a toll on her career, as she might be forced to quit acting. It should be seen whether the 32-year-old actress will enter the wedlock with Rohan or not.