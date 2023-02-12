Saab to showcase 'Gripen E' at Aero India 2023, to set up rifle manufacturing unit in India

Swedish aerospace and defence company Saab on Saturday announced it will demonstrate the cutting edge technologies that make its 'Gripen E' the world's most modern multi-role fighter aircraft at the Aero India 2023 show.

Along with the Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle, AT4 shoulder-fired recoilless anti-tank weapon and IDAS self-protection suite for airborne platforms - which are already in service with the Indian armed forces, Saab, in a statement, said it will present a wide portfolio of products and systems from the air, land, and sea domains.

In addition, a full scale replica of Gripen E and a Gripen E cockpit simulator will bring alive the game-changing capabilities of the aircraft, it said.

Saab will exhibit a range of products and solutions for a fast-changing defence and security environment. In addition, Saab will engage with Indian industry to further its plans for building a strong defence industrial base in India, making products for India and the rest of the world.

"Saab will demonstrate how our advanced technology and innovative thinking can deliver the best solutions for strong national defence and an industrial future based on the premise of Make in India.

"At Aero India 2023, we will showcase our latest technologies which are changing defence and security planning, deployment and future force readiness.

"Our team from India, Sweden and other countries will be there to share our wide range of products, solutions, plans, and our thoughts about how we best can collaborate with the Indian defence industry to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat," Mats Palmberg, Chairman and Managing Director, Saab India Technologies, said.

He noted that Aero India 2023 comes at a crucial juncture of global developments, leading to a greater focus on developing self-reliance along with a need for robust, high technology, and Saab was fully committed to enabling the Indian government's Atmanirbhar approach to defence capability

"To that end, Saab is setting up a manufacturing facility for Carl Gustaf in India, further strengthening production in the country. The facility will support the production of the Carl Gustaf M4 for the Indian Armed Forces as well as components for users of the system around the world. Saab will also be partnering with Indian sub-suppliers and the systems manufactured in the facility will fully meet the requirements of Make in India," Palmberg added.

At AeroIndia Saab will be exhibiting Gripen E and weapon systems.

"The world's most modern fighter, Gripen E, combines exceptional operational performance, a highly advanced networked warfare capability at a whole new level, superior sensor fusion, unique BVR features and an adaptability for new threats that is a decade ahead of other fighters, making it a true gamechanger," the release said.

