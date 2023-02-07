India's biggest aero show is to be conducted in Bengaluru from February 13 till February 17, which is going to affect the operations of commercial flights for a few hours starting Wednesday till the conclusion of the air show. The Bengaluru airspace will be closed for rehearsals and the Aero India 2023 event for limited hours in the mornings and afternoons. As a result, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be closed for all commercial operations as a part of the air show.

The Kempegowda International Airport has issued a passenger advisory, which has the schedule for airspace closure time in Bengaluru. The Aero India Show is to be held the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, which is closer to the KIA.

Below are the timings when the Bengaluru airspace will be partially closed for Aero India Show rehearsals and ceremony:

Feb 8 to Feb 11: 9am to 12pm and 2pm to 5pm (Rehearsals) Feb 12: 9am to 12pm (Rehearsals) Feb 13: 9am to 12pm (Inauguration ceremony and air display) Feb 14 and Feb 15: 12pm to 2:30pm (Air display) Feb 16 and Feb 17: 9:30am to 12pm and 2pm to 5pm (Air display)

Passengers who are likely to be affected by the airspace closure may reach out to their respective airlines for queries on the revised or cancelled flights.

Aero India 2023

Aero India show is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Yelahanka's air base, which will attract a massive crowd expected to be in lakhs. The participating aircraft will start arriving in Bengaluru from Wednesday.

Aero India 2023 will host over 700 exhibitors from around the world, a major step up from 2021 when 540 exhibitors from over 55 countries participated. The event will witness participation from global leaders, aviation enthusiasts and investors.

At the Indian Pavilion, the full-scale LCA Tejas will be the star of the show. Speaking about the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Aero India 2023 will be a display of the growing prowess of the defence and aerospace sector, and the rise of a strong and self-reliant "New India."

"Not just the private sector, but R&D establishments and academia are also working together with the government. Aero India is a medium to provide a platform to all the stakeholders to jointly strengthen the defence & aerospace sector and contribute to Nation Building," he had said earlier.

US aviation major Lockheed Martin will showcase its most innovative fleet to the Indian Armed Forces, including C-130J transport, MH-60R Romeo Multi Mission Helicopter, JAVELIN Weapon System, and a S-92 multirole helicopter. The F-21, complete with latest sensors and mission avionic systems, will be in the spotlight.