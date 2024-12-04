The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday demanded South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol immediately step down as his surprise declaration of martial law was lifted after the National Assembly voted to reject it.

The demand came soon after Yoon lifted emergency martial law early Wednesday, six hours after he declared it in a surprise move.

During an emergency meeting of its lawmakers at the National Assembly, the DP announced that it will immediately begin the process for Yoon's impeachment unless he steps down on his own, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Yoon's declaration of martial law is a clear violation of the Constitution," the DP said in its resolution, stressing that Yoon failed to comply with any of the requirements for declaring martial law.

"This is a serious act of rebellion and a perfect reason for impeachment," it said. Yoon declared "emergency" martial law late Tuesday in a surprise televised address, accusing the nation's opposition of "paralysing" the government with "anti-state" activities.

Yoon's senior aides offer to quit

Meanwhile, senior aides of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, including his Chief of Staff, offered to resign together in large numbers on Wednesday, the Presidential office said, after the National Assembly blocked Yoon's surprise declaration of martial law.

They include Chung Jin-suk, the presidential chief of staff; National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik; and Sung Tae-yoon, chief of staff for policy, as well as seven other senior aides, Yonhap news agency reported.

The resignation offer came after Yoon declared martial law on Tuesday night, accusing the opposition of "anti-state forces" that 'paralysed' the operation of the nation with impeachment motions and a downsized budget bill.

Yoon lifted the martial law following a unanimous vote by the National Assembly early Wednesday to demand the President repeal it. A scheduled meeting that had been convened by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in what would be his first public appearance since his declaration of martial law was lifted, has been postponed, Yoon's office said on Wednesday.

Yoon had been scheduled to convene the meeting on drug responses at the presidential office at 10. a.m., but it was delayed, a senior presidential official told reporters, without providing further details.

The leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) urged President Yoon to explain his decision that declared emergency martial law and to sack Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun over what he calls a "disastrous situation".

Yoon said his declaration of martial law was aimed at "eradicating anti-state forces," accusing the opposition of "paralysing" the government with impeachment motions against public officials and reducing the proposed national budget.

(With inputs from IANS)