S Janaki has slammed the rumor mongers who spread false speculations around her death. The legendary singer has also stated that she is doing fine.

The 82-year old has spoken to the Telugu media and claimed that she was in Mysuru when the fake rumours of her death spread online. "Some jobless folks had spread the gossip about my death. I have had to spend my energies consoling worried fans who have been calling me up nonstop. This is the sixth time that the rumor mongers have killed me over the years," she is quoted as saying by a website.

S Janaki has claimed that people should check facts before spreading such reports. She asked everyone to stay safe when the Covid-19 cases are on the rise across the country.

SPB's Clarification

On Sunday, 28 June, there were speculations of death on social media sites. SP Balasubrahmanyam was first to give a clarification on the issue.

"Since morning I have received about twenty calls the welfare of Janaki amma. Somebody has in the social media or somehow said she is no more. What nonsense is it? I talked to her and she is doing very well. You see, what happens is, people love some artists to the core, they may have a heart attack. Please use social media for positivity, don't make fun of these things. Don't use social media for adverse things. Long live Janaki amma, she is very safe and very healthy," he said in a Facebook video.

Later, S Janaki's son Murali Krishna issued a statement about her health.