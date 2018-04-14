It was recently announced that Deadpool 2 director David Leitch has been signed on to take over the directorial duties of Fast and Furious spinoff. The spinoff will ride through the journey of Hobbs and Shaw's life, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Following the announcement, Deadpool 2 lead actor Ryan Reynolds, in his signature style, took to Twitter to reveal that Leitch "promised" Deadpool was part of the spinoff.

The actor went on to say that Deadpool would play a "no-nonsense Police Chief" who will have the opportunity to "yell at Hobbs for crashing his 58 valve Nissan Sentra."

You promised Deadpool was in this. You said I get to play the no-nonsense Police Chief, who yells at Hobbs for crashing his 58 valve Nissan Sentra into an Olive Garden. Put me in coach. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 12, 2018

While you'd expect that Reynolds would have got the last word to the discussion, the fictional storyline took a quick turn when Oliver Garden jumped into the scenario and tweeted that they would "defend" their honor and unlimited breadsticks.

Totally unacceptable, who else will defend our honor and our unlimited breadsticks? ??‍♀️ You're the hero we need. pic.twitter.com/3Ccd3DPuu3 — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) April 13, 2018

Things did not end there either. Nissan's Twitter handle had the last word in the thread when they tweeted a picture of a 90's Nissan Sentra and an Olive Garden breadstick and pitched a Johnson-Reynolds union.

Although it was fictional role, it would be a hilarious to watch the Fast and Furious world meet Deadpool. Who knows, we might just see Reynolds do a cameo in the spinoff.

Leitch and Reynolds will bring Deadpool 2 this May before Leitch heads out to start work on Fast and Furious. Deadpool 2 is slated to release on May 18 whereas the Fast and Furious spinoff is scheduled for a July 26, 2019 release.