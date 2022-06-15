Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been signed by Germany's biggest football club Bayern Munich on a five-year deal. Bayern has paid €18.5m (£16m), which can reportedly rise to €24m (£20m), to sign one of Europe's most dynamic and talented young footballers.

The Netherlands midfielder Gravenberch had a contract at Ajax until mid-2023. After Noussair Mazraoui, Bayern Munich has roped in a second player from Ajax on a free transfer and signed a contract until 2026.

Speaking of their new signing, Bayern's general manager Oliver Kahn heaped praise on the European footballer by claiming that he is a very interesting and multi-layered player. "Many top European clubs would have liked to sign players whose qualities are important for FC Bayern's future," he said.

Adding further, Oliver stated that Ryan sees his future in Bayern Munich as he knows he can excel here and can develop at the highest level. Responding to his new association, Ryan Gravenberch said that he didn't 'think twice,' as the offer came from Bayern Munich. "It is one of the biggest clubs in existence: players from all over the world want to play for this club. I'm coming to Munich to win a lot of titles," said Ryan Gravenberch.

Earlier, reports suggested that Manchester United also showed keen interest in securing the services of Ryan Gravenberch, but reportedly the new United manager has made former Ajax star Frenkie de Jong his priority target in midfield. In an interview with The Metro, Gravenberch explained his decision of opting for Bayen over United. "Manchester United is a very big and nice club. But I already had such a good feeling with Bayern and I had given them my word," he said.

Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic expressed his delight over Ryan's association and reportedly said that the club is extremely happy to have Ryan. "He has great strengths, great technique, and can resolve situations in crunch situations. He can drive the ball forward, is a potential goal threat and can also defend. He will have a bright future here," added Salihamidzic.