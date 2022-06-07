The former England defender Ashley Cole has recently made shocking revelations about how a robbery at his house made him certain that he would die. The footballer, who is currently coaching at Everton, told Nottingham Crown Court that he was terrified when four men broke into his Surrey home and threatened to cut his fingers off.

In the latest development, Ashley Cole and his fiancee Sharon Canu have hired a protection dog for a whopping £20,000 following a horror knifepoint robbery. Ashley Cole's fiancé posted an Instagram story that showed a German Shepherd training. In her post, she wrote, "My baby went to school today." The Elite Protection Dogs reshared the post from their original handle. The company's website shows prices starting from £20,000 and informs that all of their puppies come from military and police backgrounds.

Ashley Cole has reportedly stated that he was horrified by that experience as the robbers forced him to plead for his life. He told police that he could see the intruders sneaking inside his house on his mobile phone, and he stepped onto the balcony, swore at them, and shouted: 'Help me, someone is trying to get into my house.'

Ashley Cole further shared with police that intruders tied him with rope and were about to cut his fingers and hand. However, intruders ran away minutes after they were alerted to the presence of police. Dilks is accused of several charges along with nine other men for their alleged crimes, including the theft of a £3.5m tiara.