Real Madrid has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with AS Monaco to secure the services of the France international midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni for more than €100 million. The Athletic has reported that the Spanish club is now in the middle of the paperwork and regulatory procedures to complete the due process and officially announce the transfer.

The proposed deal will make the Frenchman the third most expensive addition in the Spanish clubs' history, behind forward pair Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard. He will form what they hope will be their midfield for the next decade alongside fellow French star Eduardo Camavinga, who arrived last summer.

Due to excellent performance for the French side this season, Tchouameni attracted a lot of attention from the clubs globally. The 22-year-old made 35 Ligue 1 appearances and assisted his team in reaching third place in France, netting three goals. Meanwhile, he made nine national team appearances, starring alongside Paul Pogba in the Nations League final victory over Spain in October.

Earlier reports suggested that PSG and Liverpool have shown keen interest in securing the services of the French midfielder, but the player was adamant about joining Madrid. Later, Liverpool was reportedly declared 'out of the race' and turned their attention to other midfielders. While Madrid moved one step ahead of PSG in all aspects of a potential transfer.

Madrid has potentially found the perfect replacements for the experienced and ageing trio of Toni Kroos (32), Luka Modric (36) and Casemiro (30). Tchouameni will be amongst the likes of 19-year-old Eduardo Camavinga and 23-year-old Federico Valverde, the combination that will eventually replace the experienced trio.

The Frenchman came through the ranks at Bordeaux and made 37 first-team appearances before moving to Monaco two years back. Tchouameni has appeared on 95 occasions in his two and a half seasons.