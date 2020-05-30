Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling is set to play the title role in Universal Pictures' 'Wolfman'. The iconic Universal character dates back to 1935's 'Werewolf of London' which featured Henry Hull in the lead role, later being re-imagined by Universal Studio as 'The Wolfman' in 1941 starring Lon Chaney Jr.

The director for the project is yet to be finalized, Variety reported. The script of 'Wolfman', based on an original pitch by Gosling, is penned by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, who wrote for Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black."

The development comes after the box office success of Universal's 'The Invisible Man' which earned more than $122 million worldwide with the budget of a mere $7 million.

Ryan Gosling has recently joined a film directed by "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller as an astronaut. It is an adaptation of a forthcoming novel by Andy Weir, the author of "The Martian."

The Universal collection features classic creatures such as Dracula, Frankenstein, the Mummy, the Creature from the Black Lagoon Creature and more.