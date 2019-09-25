Camila Cabello may be a scaredy-cat when it comes to horror and jump scares. Reportedly, Camila Cabello was one among several celebrities who spent part of their weekend at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights.

Reportedly, Halloween Horror Nights runs every weekend at Universal Studios Hollywood through November 3.

Camila sure seemed to be enjoying the experience, even though she appeared to be alone. Now, we have to say Camila may have wanted to spare beau Shawn Mendes the screams. The singer was reportedly seen feigning a scream as she was surrounded by two terrifying creatures at the event.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes recently took their relationship public, and now Camilla has opened up about how she feels about Shawn.

Reportedly, Camila Cabello has been dating longtime friend and Senorita co-singer Shawn Mendes all summer long. But the pop siren has not shared many details of the romance with her fans. And in the Women In Music October issue of Elle magazine the Havana crooner explained why. 'I don't know; people can say whatever they want,' she offered. 'They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching.'

But then the 22-year-old siren went on to say she 'loves' Shawn.

That's sweet, but we hope that Camila's feelings aren't just the rush of a new relationship and the pair goes the distance. Apparently, they were first seen getting romantic on the 4th of July.

Camila went on to explain how she wants to live, the singers said that she never wants to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. It's clear that Camila wants her relationship with Shawn Mendes to be a private affair, something that is between him and her. But the pair have not been shy about showing off their love. Camila then talked to Elle about making Senorita.

'Shawn texted me the idea for the chorus for [our song] Señorita. He was like, "Hey, what if we work on this and do it together?" I was on the Taylor Swift tour and hadn't been in the studio for a while. I didn't want to do it, and then a few months later, I couldn't get the song out of my head.'

We hope that the duo goes on to collaborate on many more songs.