Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello seem to be ready to go public with their relationship. They sure aren't trying to keep it on the down low anymore.

Reportedly, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes pretty much confirmed their relationship as they were spotted kissing in public in San Francisco. Both the singers were seen making out in a restaurant.

The 22-year-old songstress was snapped by a fan in the arms of the Stitches singer. It looked like a scene from their recent collaboration Senorita, as Mendes is wearing a similar white tank top. Shawn and Camila look adorable together. The duo is apparently nicknamed Shawnmila.

They were seen packing on the PDA ahead of Shawn's concert in Oakland concert. Ever since the release of Senorita in late June, rumours have been doing the rounds, that they are in a romantic relationship. The fan captioned the snap 'I couldn't believe my eyes.' Camila recently announced her split with former beau Matthew Hussey and seems to have found a comforting shoulder. Could Shawn have been the reason for Camila's break up? There are those who are speculating that, Shawn may have been why Camilla broke up with Matthew Hussey.

She was seen at both of Shawn's LA shows and praised him on Instagram to her 35 million followers. 'You're unreal. @shawnmendes,' she posted. '@shawnmendes you couldn't be more amazing. wow.' Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are successful pop stars in their own right, each having their own successful careers, and together they make quite the power couple. And if Senorita is anything to go by, fans will be eager for more collaborations from them. You can check out the video here: