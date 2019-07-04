Justin Bieber seems to have landed in some hot water. The singer has been accused of degrading women. Reportedly, Justin Bieber was put on blast by his former choreographer. In a long and scathing social media post, Emma Portner, a dancer and choreographer who worked on Bieber's last tour, accused the star of 'degrading women' and severely underpaying her.

The indictment of Justin Bieber comes on the heels of his involvement in a public and bitter feud between his longtime manager Scooter Braun and Taylor Swift. However, Emma later went on to delete the post in which she had laid out the accusations. She tagged Justin's official handle, and implored him to 'stop degrading women.' We have to say that these are some pretty serious allegations against Justin Bieber.

'@justinbieber I regret working under your name. I gave your universe my naive body, creativity, time, and effort. Twice. For content that you made millions off of,' she began in the post. 'While I made zilch. Natta. Barely anything. Less than minimum wage for the hours I invested. I couldn't afford to eat.' Portner went on to explain her sorry plight where she was reduced to sweeping floors to make ends meet.

Emma went on to make inflammatory accusations against Justin Bieber, claiming that the way he degraded women was an abomination. Reportedly, Emma partnered with the What Do You Mean? singer for his 2016 Purpose World Tour. Justin incidentally canceled the tour midway through citing mental health issues. Emma went on, saying that Justin Bieber hired a lesbian to work with him, even though the Church he works with discriminates against the LGBTQ+ community. Justin Bieber has not yet commented on Emma Portner's post. You can chelc outrt the pist here: