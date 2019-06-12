Justin Bieber is either getting impatient or losing it as he escalated his demand to fight Tom Cruise by posting a video of him fighting the "Mission Impossible" star.

It looks like Tom Cruise stepped up to Justin Bieber's call to action after all. Okay, so that might be an exaggeration. But we did get to see what could happen if the actor took on Justin Bieber in a fight.

Reportedly, a day after Justin bizarrely challenged Tom Cruise to an MMA fight via Twitter, a fan showed that Tom "answered" the Biebs' call. Borrowing the iconic boxing scene from Tom's 1992 flick, Far and Away, Justin's face was edited onto Tom's opponent.

And those familiar with the plot of "Far and Away", Tom Cruise knocks out his challenger. The implication is clear, Tom Cruise would beat Justin Bieber in a fight. And it looks like Justin Bieber is finally realizing that fact as the pop star captioned the video, "Damn Tom this didn't go as planned."

Justin Bieber showed some humility with the caption but we're still wondering why Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a fight in the first place. Was it a weird PR move of some sort, or has the popstar really lost his marbles? There were others who wanted the fight to take place as well, namely MMA fighter Conor McGregor who apparently even offered to host the fight. Tom Cruise did not comment or respond to Bieber's absurd challenge, but if the "Top Gun" star had responded or better yet accepted the challenge, fans would have gone crazy. Talk about pay-per-view. You can check out the video here: