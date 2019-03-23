Eva Mendes has finally assured that all is well between her and Ryan Gosling. The 45-year-old actress revealed she would love to work with the Notebook star if given a chance.

Extra recently asked Eva who she would sign on to work with, in a heartbeat. She replied instantly: "Ryan Gosling...yes absolutely."

She added: "I'm excited to go back to work, it's just not, like, I'm dying to do a movie again, so it has to be something really special."

The started dating in 2011 after getting close on the set of their film The Place Beyond The Pines. They are parents to Esmeralda Gosling and Amada Gosling.

Adding on. Eva also shared that she is a little sterner than Ryan with their children.

"I think I am. There's that term 'helicopter parent,' but aren't you supposed to be a helicopter parent?... I'm strict about what they eat, and what they wear, and what time they go to bed," she said.

"And what they watch," she added, laughing. "So, yeah."

Ryan and Eva are famous for avoiding the spotlight as much as possible. However, the Canadian actor has vocally appreciated Eva's dedication to their children. He paid tribute to her as he collected his Golden Globe award 2017 for the Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy prize for his performance in La La Land.

He said: "I just would like to try and thank one person properly, and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer."

He continued: "If she hadn't taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. Sweetheart, thank you."