Russian President Putin departs Delhi after two-day State Visit; thanks India for 'warm welcome'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (December 5, 2025) departed for Russia from Palam Technical Airport after concluding his India visit. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar saw him off at the airport. Earlier in the evening, he attended a dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Ms. Murmu appreciated President Putin's support and personal commitment to the India–Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

India and Russia on Friday (December 5) firmed up a five-year plan to bolster economic and trade ties in the face of Washington's punitive tariff and sanctions regime, even as Prime Minister Modi conveyed to President Putin that the war in Ukraine must be brought to an end through peaceful means.

On Thursday (December 6), Mr. Putin landed in New Delhi for his first visit to India in four years, receiving a red carpet welcome by PM Modi, followed by a private banquet hosted by the Prime Minister.

From Gucchi Doon Chetin (stuffed morels with Kashmiri walnut chutney) to Achaari Baingan and Yellow Dal Tadka, several delicacies were served at the state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for her Russian counterpart.

Regional specialities were showcased at the dinner for the Russian delegation, the last engagement before President Putin's return to Moscow on Friday.

And we come to the second State Banquet hosted to Putin by President Murmu.

The 'on table' offerings included Bengali sweet 'Gur Sandesh' and the South Indian snack 'Murakku'.

In the background, the Naval Band and an ensemble of classical instrumentalists played traditional Indian classical pieces, Bollywood selections and celebrated Russian compositions, highlighting the deep cultural connections between the two nations.

A song from Shah Rukh Khan's film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani was performed by the Naval Band. Kalinka, a Russian folk tune, along with the ragas Amritavarshini and Nalinkanthi, were also played.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the dinner hosted in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday evening. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon arrival, with President Murmu receiving him at the forecourt.

Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, said President Vladimir Putin's visit to India was "very positive" and noted that Indian companies should find business partners in Russia to boost bilateral trade and achieve a balanced partnership.

Manturov told ANI that Russia is keen on balanced trade with India. "The visit was very positive from both sides. We want bilateral cooperation with Indian companies to achieve balanced trade. To develop in both India and Russia is one of the spheres of cooperation. Indian companies should find respective business partners in Russia. Next year in Russia, we are expecting to see Indian companies at exhibitions," he said.

India and Russia on Friday (December 5, 2025) called for an "uncompromising" global fight against terrorism without "hidden agendas and double standards," with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the menace is a direct attack on the values of humanity.

At their summit talks, PM Modi and President Putin condemned the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and Moscow's Crocus City Hall and strongly advocated a "zero tolerance" policy on terrorism.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to prevent and counter terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border movement of terrorists and terror financing.

India and Russia also directed their officials to speed up negotiations for a mutually beneficial agreement on the promotion and protection of investments. The matter was discussed during the summit meeting between PM Modi and President Putin.

The Congress on Friday (December 5, 2025) said Leaders of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were not invited to the banquet for President Putin and took a swipe at its own MP Shashi Tharoor for accepting the invite.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "There has been speculation whether the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha have been invited for tonight's official dinner in honour of President Putin. The two LoPs have not been invited."

Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the government of breaking protocols daily and not believing in democratic principles.

The University of Delhi (DU) on Friday (December 5, 2025) signed a Statement of Cooperation with Russia's National Research University Higher School of Economics (HSE University) to jointly set up a Space Mirror Lab.

According to DU, the agreement was signed in the presence of Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh. The lab will be set up at DU's Faculty of Technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin held extensive talks aimed at strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the leaders witnessed the exchange of several documents.

PM #NarendraModi arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend the dinner organized by President #DroupadiMurmu.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:"PM Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin held extensive talks at Hyderabad House today during the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit. Both leaders discussed all aspects of India–Russia relations, which are deep-rooted and multifaceted. They reaffirmed mutual commitment to further strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. The leaders witnessed the exchange of several documents, including MoUs on Trade and Commerce, Migration and Mobility, Maritime Cooperation, Health and Food Safety, Fertilizers, Academic Exchanges, Media Cooperation and enhancing People-to-People ties."

President Putin said early signing of the preferential trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will reduce barriers and facilitate movement of goods, services and capital.

India and the five-nation EAEU inked the terms of reference for the agreement on August 20, and the first round of negotiations was held last week.

India also announced free 30-day e-tourist visas and 30-day group tourist visas for Russian citizens.

PM Modi said: "I am happy that very soon we are going to introduce a free 30-day e-tourist visa and a 30-day group tourist visa for Russian citizens."

President Putin praised India's independent and sovereign policy under PM Modi, saying the country is achieving "very good results" and has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

Addressing the India–Russia Business Forum in New Delhi, he said that initiatives such as Make in India are helping India become technologically sovereign.

President Putin added that his State visit and the agreements signed during bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi will further strengthen and deepen the strategic partnership.

"We and PM Modi established a close working dialogue in September at the SCO Summit in Tianjin. We are personally overseeing developments on strategic avenues and monitoring key bilateral projects," he said.

He added that both delegations had closely reviewed the full range of bilateral ties and exchanged views on global and regional issues.