A 24-year-old Russian influencer, who was also a medical graduate, was found dead in a suitcase in her rented apartment in Moscow.

Ekaterina Karaglanova's body was found with multiple knife wounds in the neck and chest by her parents last Friday who had visited her locked apartment after they didn't hear back from her. Her father requested an ambulance, but Ekaterina was already dead.

CCTV footage, dating around the days she went missing, revealed Ekaterina's former partner, entered the building wearing shorts and a cap that was pulled over his eyes. He is seen exiting the building four hours later wearing trousers and carrying a silver suitcase.

An investigative official told Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda that it is suspected that the man carried the bloodied clothes in the suitcase.

Moscow police stated no evidence of any struggle or weapon was found at the crime scene. However, they said that 'jealousy' could be a possible motive.

The medical graduate, who specialised in dermatology, had around 85,000 followers on Instagram and was known to look like Hollywood star Audrey Hepburn by her followers.

She had recently started a new relationship and had planned a holiday to the Netherlands to celebrate her birthday on July 30, reported Russian daily Moskovsky Komsomolet.

As part from her Instagram profile, Ekaterina also maintained a popular travel blog that had thousands of subscribers.