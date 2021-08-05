Russian 'influencer' drives with GF tied to car roof for 'trust test'

Controversial Russian 'influencer' Sergey Kosenko went a little too far taking trust test of his 'girlfriend' in a social media stunt that has invited sharp criticism.

Kosenko was seen driving his car with his girlfriend "ropped to him and strapped to the roof" in a video posted on Monday.

Bystanders uploaded the video on Instagram, as also did the influencer himself. He was seen driving through Moscow in a Bentley with the woman strapped to the roof. According to the influencer, he and his girlfriend go through various "trust tests," and this is one of them.