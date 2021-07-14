Satyajit Majumder known as Thetwoinoneguy is a Kolkata based content creator who reached success on his Social Media channel. He just crossed 500k followers on Instagram.

He claims to be an Indian actor, model, and Influencer who is one of the top social media influencers in India right now. He is known for his fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle videos on Instagram & other short video platforms.

Being just 25, he has achieved success in a short span of time. He is hardworking and has been consistent with his content on his social media platform along with his Short Video app channels. He has been motivating the younger audience and helping younger boys and girls with his fashion, lifestyle, and fitness related tips, suggestions, and ideas.

Just like his content, his Instagram is proof that he is one of the most hardworking influencers in India. He has a unique sense of fashion.

Hitting 500k on Instagram is a huge milestone for him, as he aims for higher.