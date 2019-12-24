Men have a special connection with automobiles. To be precise, cars hold a great place in their hearts. In this fast-paced world of technology, innovation happens every day in the automobile industry. Ever had a dilemma in choosing the right car for you? One does a lot of research before buying any car depending upon its performance, handling, mileage, economy and other important factors. To clear all the confusions, we introduce you to the car review expert named Shubh Jena who basically juggles between Mumbai and Dubai and is pursuing his education from London.

He aims to provide relevant and true information to the car buyers and all the automobile enthusiasts. Moreover, he learnt to drive a car at the age of 16 and since then he has been in love with the automobiles. In the last 2 years, Shubh with the help of the internet has increased the knowledge about automobiles and wishes to be a top car reviewer soon. Giving a detailed review of the cars, the young guy wants to help people in choosing the right car for them. He had recently given a detailed insight into Rolls-Royce Dawn and had also made a comparison between Mclaren 720S and Lamborghini Aventador S.

An ambitious guy with a clear vision, Shubh said, "My first and foremost priority at this moment is academics. I am studying and I want to finish my education first before thinking about work. If we think logically, getting a job in an automobile company also requires educational qualifications. Once I pass out with flying colours, I am pretty sure that I will convert my passion for automobiles into my profession." When asked about his dream car, he instantly replied saying, "One day I will drive and own Bentley Continental GT." Looking at his sky-rocketing confidence, Shubh Jena truly has a very bright future ahead.