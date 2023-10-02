In a major development, Russia has warned Germany that the European nation's missile manufacturing units will be attacked anytime soon if it plans to supply long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

In a recent Telegram post, Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Head of Russia's Security Council said that such an act will not be a violation of international law.

The statement from Medvedev came just a few hours after Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the Defence Committee at the German Bundestag urged the German government to provide such missiles to Ukraine.

"The number of leading idiots in NATO countries is growing. The head of the German Defense Committee with an unpronounceable surname - demands that Taurus missiles be immediately supplied to the Khokhlobanderites so that Kiev regime can strike at Russian territory to weaken the supply of our army," said Medvedev.

He added: "They say this is in accordance with international law. Well, in this case, attacks on German factories where these missiles are made will be fully consistent with international law."

Medvedev concluded his note by saying that certain people are pushing Russia to begin a third world war.

It was in February 2022 that Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which Vladimir Putin called a 'special military operation.' Amid full-scale attacks from the Russian forces, Ukraine has still succeeded in surviving the invasion. A recent estimate released by the New York Times revealed that at least 200,000 Russian soldiers were killed during the invasion.

As the Russian conflict with Ukraine enters the 586th day, Kiev said that its air defence systems shot down 16 of about 30 drones launched by Russia on Sunday.

On the other hand, Moscow said it shot down six Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and two Ukrainian missiles over Crimea.