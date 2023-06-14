Ukraine pushes back Russian forces, reclaims territories but Russian media downplays Close
At least three people were killed and 13 others injured in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Wednesday, authorities said.

In a statement, Ukraine's Operational Command South said that Russian forces fired four cruise missiles from the Black Sea, CNN reported.

According to the Command, the three victims were reported from a retail chain warehouse, where seven people were also injured.

The rest of the six injured were reported at another location in the city, where the attack damaged a business centre, an educational institution, a residential complex, restaurants and shops, the statement added.

The attack comes after 11 people were killed, including a child, in Russian missile strikes on the central city of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday.

(With inputs from IANS)

