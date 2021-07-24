Russia registered 23,811 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as the Delta variant continued to spread, taking the nationwide tally to 6,078,522, the official monitoring and response centre said on Friday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 795 to 152,296, while the number of recoveries increased by 22,547 to 5,450,004, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow reported 3,425 new cases, down from 4,287 the day before, taking its total to 1,481,296. Nearly 161.5 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Cuba reports spike in cases

Cuba set on Friday a new record of Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours with 7,784, for a total of 316,383 cases, the Ministry of Public Health said. It also announced 66 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,203, Xinhua news agency reported.

The province of Matanzas remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Cuba, reporting 1,603 cases in the last day, followed by Havana (1,357) and Ciego de Avila (969), which has one of the highest presence of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus on the island.

Meanwhile, more than 3.4 million people have received at least one dose of one of the nationally-produced Covid-19 vaccine candidates being used in the national immunization campaign.