Popular radio host and Donald Trump supporter Rush Limbaugh on Friday called Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris a "mattress" and "ho."

His remarks soon abraded Democratic supporters who came down heavily on the conservative radio host for using the derogatory terms for Kamala Harris.

Sexist slurs against Kamala Harris

Talking during his highly popular radio show, Rush discussed the meme that NBA photographer Bill Baptist shared on his Facebook page in which he referenced Harris as "hoe". The real meme by Baptist read, "Joe and Hoe."

The NBA photographer was sacked from his job for sharing the offensive meme against the VP candidate.

However, this didn't register the wickedness of the act with the right-wing radio host who then went on to discuss an article published in the conservative website The American Spectator, which detailed about Kamala Haris three-decade-old relationship with San Francisco, Willie Brown.

The website titled the article "Why It Should Matter to Women That Kamala Harris Slept Her Way Up."

Digging out the three-decades-old relationship to target Harris

Rush then read out a part of the article, "It is no secret but public knowledge that Kamala Harris slept her way up into California political life by being a very public escort and mattress for California Democrat kingmaker Willie Brown."

He then went on to add, "Now, some people read this story, "Mattress? Didn't he mean mistress?" No, I think they meant "mattress" here."

He added, "so we have two different stories here that are trading off the known fact that she was Willie Brown's mattress, and that he has written about it, and that he has talked about how it propelled her — that he ended up being one of her mentors," according to the transcript published by Media Matters.

During the course of his show, Rush read various parts of the column written by Dov Fischer, and in between kept on giving his acerbic commentary on Kamala Harris's relationship.

Not the first time to use derogatory terms for Harris

This is not the first time that the controversial yet very popular radio host has spoken condescendingly against Kamala Harris.

In 2019, he had compared Kamala Harris with Stormy Daniels, the porn star whom Donald Trump had allegedly paid $130,000 to keep their relationship hidden ahead of the 2016 election.

Popular and a divisive figure

Rush is a highly influential right-wing figure whose radio shown is heard by 15.5 million listeners weekly. Radio networks pay him up to the tune of $70 million for his broadcast. Conservative politicians tune in to his show to gauge people's mood and point of discussion to influence their Republican voters.

Not surprisingly, he has a significant influence on Donald Trump, who has massive deference for the radio host. So much so, that in Feb 2020, Trump bestowed Rush with country's highest civilian honor, Presidential Medal of Freedom.